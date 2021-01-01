From down syndrome awareness flag items by jamm prints
Blue Yellow Daughter Down Syndrome Awareness American Flag Tote Bag
Advertisement
My Daughter is down right perfect Down syndrome awareness products things merchandise & matching clothes for family members loved ones & special friends relatives to love support him her on World Down Syndrome day in March & in October for awareness month. Patriotic distressed American flag graphic print design with blue and yellow down syndrome awareness ribbon with words sayings phrases. Cool USA down syndrome flag apparel stuff for men women Parents for Proud Mom Dad for hope walks for Trisomy 21 T 21. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.