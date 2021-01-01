Dau Spot LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by ZANEEN design - Color: Silver (D92126R9-BAL)

Dau Spot LED are surface mounted down lights for direct and ambient illumination. Their clean cubic design, and small size make these a good alternative to recessed lighting when looking for down light fixtures. Each fixture includes stepped baffle trim to absorb excess light and prevents glare. Uses LED module with 50 degree beam. Offered in three finishes. ZANEEN design, a family-owned lighting company, is based in Toronto, Canada, and was founded in 1981. They create innovative modern and contemporary lighting that incorporate state of the art technologies. Their decorative, architectural and outdoor designs range from minimalist, LED wall sconces to elegant, colorful pendants, and they are known for creating high profile installations for organizations like Disneyworld, Six Flags and Atlantic City's Show Boat. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Aluminum