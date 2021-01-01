Datus Single Curtain Rod
Description
Features:Set includes: 1 Rod, 2 Finials and 2 BracketsComes with clear square finials with a cut patternMounting hardware included for easy installationProduct Type: Single Curtain RodFinish: Mounting Bracket Included: YesNumber of Mounting Brackets Included: 2Rod Included: YesNumber of Curtain Rods Included: 1Wraparound/Blackout Rod: Material: MetalMaterial Details: SteelMetal Type: Stainless steelPowder Coated Finish: Finial Included: YesNumber of Finials Included: 2Hand Rubbed Finish: NoCurtain Rod Hardware Included: YesCurtain Tieback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Tiebacks Included: Compatible Curtain Rod Accessory Part Number: Pieces Included: 1 Rod, 2 finials and 2 bracketsCompatible Curtain Tiebacks Part Number: Solid Wood Construction: Outdoor Use: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Shatterproof: NoRust Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoUV Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoTarnish Resistant: NoLead Free: NoHand Crafted: NoGlass Component: NoBeveled Glass: Tempered Glass: Frosted Glass: Mounting Location: Outside window frameRemovable Parts: NoTraverse Rod Type: Room Use: Foyer;Bathroom;Kitchen;Bedroom;Living room;Dining roomCompatibility: Licensed Product: NoProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaRod Socket Included: NoNumber of Rod Sockets Included: Curtain Holdback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Holdbacks Included: Our Quick Picks: Spefications:The adjustable curtain rod measures 1" diameter and comes with clear square finials with a cut pattern. The finials measure 2" square and 3" tall. The rod extends from 28" to 48".ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: YesCE Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: Dimensions:Two matching brackets included. Adjustable brackets measure 5" to 6 3/4" long; 4 1/2" to center of bracket cup; 1 3/4" wall mount span.Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 3Overall Width - Side to Side (Finish: Black, 48" - 84" W): 3.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Finish: Black, 84" - 120" W): 3.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W, Bronze): 3.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W, Antique Brass): 3.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120" W, Bronze): 3.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120" W, Antique Brass): 3.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W, Brushed Steel): 84Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120" W, Brushed Steel): 120Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 48" - 84" W): 4.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 84" - 120" W): 4.5Maximum Bracket Weight: Overall Product Weight: 1Mounting Bracket Height: Mounting Bracket Width: Rod Height - Top to Bottom: Rod Diameter: Finial Height: Finial Width: Finial Opening Diameter: Adjustable Width: NoMaximum Rod Width - Side to Side: Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side: Accomodates Rod Diameter: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Tool Free AssemblyInstallation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Screw driver and drillInstallation Instructions: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty: Size: 28" - 48" W, Finish: Antique Brass