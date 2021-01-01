From rebecca minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Date Convertible Crossbody with Peace
Harmonize your look with the Rebecca Minkoff Date Convertible Crossbody with Peace featuring a classic crossbody with convertible flap and zip-closure pouch including just enough space for your essentials. Great for essentials. Durable construction. Strap for easy carry. Flap with magnetic closure. Pocket zipper closure. 100% leather; Lining: 100% polyester. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 10 1 2 in Depth: 2 in Height: 6 in Strap Length: 49 in Strap Drop: 22 in Handle Length: 24 in Handle Drop: 9 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.