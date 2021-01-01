From metro
Metro DataVac Pro 2 Handheld Vacuum
Advertisement
DataVac pro series/the next generation metro DataVac/2 black body/black attachments. Includes deluxe power unit (1.17 php motor), cord storage halo, 3 flexible hose, and 2-20. Extension wands, pikall nozzle,powerizer air maximize, crevice tool, dusting brush, air pin pointer, shoulder strap 3 disposable bags, plus 4 pc. Micro cleaning tool kit. High powered and specially designed to clean computers, printers, and all sensitive to dust electronic equipment used in the modern office.