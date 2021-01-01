From kate spade new york

kate spade new york Dashing Beauty Pave Pretzel Pendant Necklace, 17-20

$58.00
In stock
Buy at bloomingdale's

Description

kate spade new york Dashing Beauty Pave Pretzel Pendant Necklace, 17-20-Jewelry & Accessories

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com