BARETRAPS Dasha Posture Plus Chelsea Boot, Size 8 in Black at Nordstrom Rack

The Baretraps Dasha boot brings instant versatility and comfort to your wardrobe. This style features Posture Plus+ Technology with a cushioned, contoured orthotic footbed to promote efficient movement and better posture while helping to relieve joint and heel stress. 3" heel 4.75" shaft height, 10.25" opening circumference Round toe Snake embossed faux leather vamp Side inset elastic gores Pull-on style Orthotic footbed with arch support and heel cup Block heel Faux leather/textile upper, manmade footbed, TPR outsole Imported