Darton Pendant Light by Kichler - Color: Clear - Finish: Brass - (52124BNB)

The Darton Pendant Light by Kichler is defined by its clean lines and transitional style. Suitable in a range of interiors, this fixture is comprised of a tapered clear glass shade in a classic lantern style. Its circular canopy suspends the shade by a thin downrod while matching metal banding and subtle hardware accents give the piece a modern industrial edge. Its light creates a soothing ambiance as it flows freely from a candelabra suspended at its center. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Tapered. Color: Clear. Finish: Brushed Natural Brass