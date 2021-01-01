From safavieh
Safavieh Darsa 25.5 in. H Gourd Table Lamp, White
Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable frame for long lasting longevityEasy to clean and maintainMinor assembly neededColor: WhiteShade Color: Off WhiteItem Dimension: 14 in. W x 14 in. D x 25.5 in. HCrafted with Ceramic/IronShade Material: 100% CottonShade Height: 10 in. HShade Bottom Dimension: 14 in. W x 14 in. LShade Top Dimensions: 12 in. W x 12 in. LTraditional Harp StyleHarp Color: GoldHarp Height: 7.5 in.Cord Color: ClearCord Length: 60 in.Lamp Body Dimension: 8 in. W x 8 in. D x 13 in. HBottom Base Dimension: 5.125 in. W x 5.125 in. D x 1 in. HLamp Certification: ULLight Bulb Base Type: E26 Screw TerminalSwitch Mechanism: Rotary SwitchType of Bulb Included: LED A19 9WMax Wattage: TYPE "A" 100W OR CFL 23W OR LED 12WLumen: 800Quantity of Bulb(s): 1Before cleaning any lamp shade or fixture, disconnect the power source. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid the use of chemicals and household cleaners as they may damage the finish.