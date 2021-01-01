Darrion 42" Console Table

This clean-lined console table brings modern glam style to your entryway or living room. It's crafted from steel with a chic finish of your choice, and it's built on slim legs for a minimal look. This piece showcases two open geometric shelves made from tempered glass that are easy to clean and just right for tucking away magazines, remotes, and accent pieces. And the 42" wide glass surface is ideal for a lamp and a few framed photos. Full assembly is needed, but we make sure to include all the tools you need to put this table together. Base Color: Black