Darlyng & Co.'s First Transition Antibacterial Bite & Release Sippy Cup- Replacement Straw & Nipple Set

Replacement Straw & Nipple Set Features:Silicone soft flexible spout with removable handle and removable strawSpill-proof and leak-proofTeething-Friendly Bite Resistant Durable SpoutTop rack dishwasher safeEasy drinking and cleaning with silicone removable strawBiting pressure for liquid release (Still requires a bit of suction)Antibacterial eco-friendly materialDouble hole air intakeBPA Free, Lead-Free, Pvc Free 6 Months +To Use:Wash all parts with warm, soapy water before use.Rinse all parts thoroughly and allow to dry