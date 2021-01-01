Darlana Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (CHD 2165PN)

Darlana Wall Sconce represents old world design in the sconce's marriage of geometric clear glass panels, framed by thin metal bars. Darlana is ideal for spaces that require a good amount of warm lighting. In covered outdoor areas, Darlana is a suitable lighting fixture. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Nickel. Finish: Polished Nickel