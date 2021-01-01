Dark Wood Power Reclining Living Room Set With Power Headrest

Advertisement
Part of Lincoln Collection from HookerCrafted from kiln dried, laminated and select hardwoodsDark wood finishLeather type: anilineReclining mechanismPattern cut urethane foam padded with felt Polyester fibersHigh resilient, high density foam core wrapped with virgin Polyester fibersFilled with precision cut foam and highly resilient Polyester fibersPower headrestsPower lumbar supportPower recline mechanismUpholstered in Leather.The Lincoln Power Reclining Living Room Set is created for comfort. Extra soft seating, power headrest and power reclining features offer the ultimate in relaxation. The casual chic styling features sleek track arms and a recessed wing back accented with antique brass nails. While you unplug from the tiring day, plug in your phone to the USB port located on the home power button. The dark chocolate-colored Paradise Moro leather cover is in a premium aniline leather that showcases natural markings and color variations.