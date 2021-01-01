sumyeg Dark Blue Velvet Upholstery Dining Chair Side Chair Leisure Chair with Cushion and Armrest

If you are looking for some trend style, this dining chair is exactly what you need. Chic modern style shines bright with the unique design of the Claire Chair. With a rounded low backrest, stylish black armrests and a black metal frame, its the perfect piece for your contemporary dining area. Perfect for rounding out your home with a handy perch. An accent chair like this is a great option curling up with a good book or settling in for a TV binge, while also lending your space a chic look. Whether drawn up to a dining table or in your living ensemble, this chairs is crafted from a metal frame, and is wrapped with velvet cover upholstery. Color: Dark Blue.