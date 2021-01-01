From kirkland's
Dark Taupe Wood Open Shelf 2-Drawer TV Stand
Create a cool, contemporary focal point in your home with the Dark Taupe Wood Open Shelf 2-Drawer TV Stand. The ample storage space is perfect for organizing all your cables, cords, and consoles. Plus, the open shelf design will leave any space feeling and looking clutter-free! Stand measures 60L x 15.5W x 23.75H in. Crafted of wood composite Dark taupe wood finish Features open shelves design Accented with two (2) storage drawers Includes one (1) wire management hole in the center back Weight capacity: 100 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde and/or toluene which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .