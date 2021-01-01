From kirkland's
Dark Taupe Long Open Shelves Accent Table
This classic design will add elegance and style to any well-decorated living space. The Dark Taupe Long Open Shelves Accent Table is perfect for styling as a solo piece or accenting a living room set. Table measures 47.25L x 9W x 30.5H in. Crafted of wood and metal Tan wood finish Black metal finish Open shelf design Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with clean dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde and/or toluene which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .