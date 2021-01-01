From colon cancer awareness apparel
Dark blue Ribbon Colon Cancer Awareness Premium T-Shirt
This inspirational dark blue ribbon design for a Colon cancer warrior family members or friends, a great design to wear to show support for the brave Colon cancer survivors or fighters. If you or someone you know wish to show support to a brave Colon cancer fighter or survivor, then this inspirational dark blue ribbon themed design is just for you. Show your support to fight this disease and help raise Colon cancer awareness. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.