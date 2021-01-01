From kirkland's
Dark Hues Abstract Area Rug, 8x10
Advertisement
Give your home a bold touch with this Dark Hues Abstract Area Rug. With its rich colors and unique pattern, it will add a new dimension to your space! Rug measures 8 ft. in length x 10 ft. in height Crafted of polypropylene Power-loomed construction Abstract pattern Hues of gray, ivory, blue, red, and yellow Soil and stain resistant Rug pad not included Includes 1-year limited warranty Care: Vacuum regularly with no beater brush. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.