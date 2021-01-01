Brewster Dario Light Blue Textured Stripe Vinyl Peelable Roll Wallpaper (Covers 56.4 sq. ft.)

No other decorating element can dramatically change the look and feel of a room like wallpaper. Wallpaper comes in a wonderful variety of styles, designs and colors to suit any taste, whim or style. Whether you are looking to refresh a bathroom, create a luxurious bedroom retreat, add a bit of design to a kitchen or looking to make a dramatic change to any other room in the home, you are sure to find a wallpaper that reflects your personal taste and style. Want to bring eternal spring into your home. Start with floral wallpaper. Floral wallpapers are available in a variety of designs from botanicals, to tossed floral to springs, stripes, trails and much more. Color: Blue.