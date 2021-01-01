From baxton studio
Queen Darcy Velvet Upholstered Bed Navy Blue - Baxton Studio
Advertisement
Indulge your sophisticated tastes with the Darcy bed. The luxe and glamour-inspired design of the bed is evident in its eye-catching details. The Darcy's frame is built to last with solid rubberwood and engineered wood. The frame and sumptuous headboard are upholstered in velvet upholstery. The foam-padded headboard features a chrome finished nail head trim, adding yet another element of luxury to the Darcy. This bed will instantly upgrade the look of your bedroom or guest room. The Darcy is made for use with a mattress and box spring. Made in Malaysia, the Darcy requires assembly. Size: Queen. Color: Navy Blue.