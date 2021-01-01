Advertisement
MAJORELLE Darcy Mini Dress in Brown. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Darcy Mini Dress in Brown. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS, XXS) Self: 77% poly 11% rayon 5% silk 5% spandex 2% nylonLining: 90% poly 10% spandex. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Off shoulder styling with non-slip silicone lining. Ruffled trim. Front ruched detail. Neckline to hem measures approx 24 in length. Imported. MALR-WD529. MJD470 S19. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.