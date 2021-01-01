From linon
Linon Darcy Dining Chair, Set of 2, Beige
Understated yet sophisticated, the sleek silhouette of this side chair provides a rousing midcentury accent to a variety of dining settings. The sturdy beech wood frame is unfinished, leaving the doors open for wide-eyed DIYers to seal and stain the piece in any color that best fits the room. With a seat height of 18", standard dining tables of 28" to 30" are an ideal fit. The set of two arrives fully assembled and supports up to 300 lbs. each chair.