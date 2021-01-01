From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Darcy Contemporary Ultra Soft Upholstery Ottoman, Sky
Advertisement
CONTEMPORARY OTTOMAN: If you're looking for a punch of personality, this ottoman's got you covered. The bright color and tapered legs make it a chic addition in any room PLUSH CUSHION: Supple polyester upholstery over a high-resiliency foam cushion is so comforting for tired feet. Constructed with a sturdy corner blocked frame and exposed faux wood finish feet POP OF COLOR: Sky blue jumps off the curved lines of this ottoman in such an artsy way. Accessorize with a tray on top for stylish tea and coffee anytime MULTIFUNCTIONAL FURNITURE: Small in size but big on style. This 31" W x 25" D x 18" H ottoman can be used as a foot rest or casual coffee table ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Ready for instant enjoyment in your home DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget