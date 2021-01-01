From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Darcy Contemporary Ottoman, Café Brown
COFFEE BROWN CONTEMPORARY OTTOMAN: Less is more with this rectangular ottoman. Simple, clean lines in a rich neutral color complement any style of home THICKLY CUSHIONED: Kick your feet up on a plush high-resiliency foam cushion wrapped in a cozy polyester upholstery. Brown ottoman is supported by a sturdy corner-blocked frame with exposed feet VERY VERSATILE: Ottoman easily matches most home decor styles with it's simple shape and neutral color. Use it as a table or footrest GREAT IN ANY SPACE: Rectangular ottoman conveniently measures 31" W x 25" D x 18" H to fit in small, medium and large spaces alike ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Coffee brown ottoman is ready for instant enjoyment in your living space. Fits through doorways 32" or wider DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget