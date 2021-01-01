Flash Furniture 4 Pack Darby Series Slat Back Walnut Wood Restaurant Chair - Black Vinyl Seat

Pack of 4: Combine charm and sophistication with robust practically and you get this timeless wood dining chair. Wood furniture can change the look and feel of your space and help create that warm, inviting atmosphere that keeps guests coming back. Mortise and Tenon Style Construction with metal wood screw reinforcements hold up to 800 lbs. weight capacity 2.5" Thick padded seat with CAL 117 fire retardant foam, Solid European beech hardwood construction Traditional wood dining chair designed for commercial use; suitable for home use PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 17.25"W x 20.5"D x 33.5"H | Seat Size: 17.25"W x 16.75"D x 20"H | Back Size: 17"W x 16"H