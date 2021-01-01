From jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Dany
Make some mischief in these marvelously metallic platform pumps from Jessica Simpson. Get your look ready to rock in these Jessica Simpson Dany heels. Heels feature a leather or textile upper. Leather upper. Ankle strap with buckle closure. T-strap design. Peep-toe silhouette. Adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure. Synthetic lining. Man-made lining and insole. Lightly-padded, fixed footbed. Covered platform. Wooden heel and platform. Covered straight heel with a wooden look. Synthetic outsole. Rubber sole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 5 1 2 in Weight: 15 oz Platform Height: 2 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.