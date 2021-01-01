If you want a piece that will allow you to relax and unwind, while looking beautiful and embellishing your space, this is the perfect dining chair for you. Its contemporary style is certain to break monotony and uniformity, and the obvious quality of its powdered finish and black color will add taste and detail to your office or living room. This dining chair is a high quality piece made from high grade faux leather and metal. It's perfect for those who want to bring a bit of life into the ambiance of their place. As for measurements, they're 35' for height, 24' for width, and 21' for depth, and it weighs 31 pounds. It would be ideal for your living room, or office, for example. You can match it with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. HomeRoots Set of 2 Danielle Contemporary/Modern Faux Leather Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Brown | 370664