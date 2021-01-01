From the twillery co.
Daniella Ergonomic Mesh Executive Chair
This ergonomic executive chair features breathable mesh fabric and a headrest that keeps you cool and comfortable while you work. It has a black plastic frame, and it stands on five double wheel casters that allow for easy mobility from task to task. The adjustable height and tilt feature lets you customize your chair according to your preferences, while lumbar support helps limit back pain. Foam filling in the seat offers cushioned support for up to eight hours. And the swivel design is great for moving from one project to the next with ease. Plus, we love that this executive chair is antimicrobial, keeping you protected from germs.