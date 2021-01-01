From nbd
NBD Danica Skirt in Wine. - size XS (also in S, XL)
Advertisement
NBD Danica Skirt in Wine. - size XS (also in S, XL) NBD Danica Skirt in Wine. - size XS (also in S, XL) 48% acrylic 30% nylon 25% polybutylene. Unlined. Elastic waistband. Front bodice seam detail. Brushed knit fabric. Skirt measures approx 18 in length. Imported. NBDR-WQ230. NBQ211 H20. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.