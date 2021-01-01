Dancing Astronaut by Provio Dancing Astronaut Cool Space Designs Novelty Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Dancing Astronauts. That's it. What else do you need to know? Yes, they dance sometime. They are humans, they have feelings, right. Let them dance. Enjoy. Now grab your astronaut costume and move your body. Or just stay there, as before.Like me. It's fine! It's like a Astronaut Playing Guitar in Space, it doesn't really happend. Its not a documentary, this is Imagination. It may happen some day. Dream about. Hope. It might be you! However, this is the coolest shirt I've ever seen. I promise. Also outdoors 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only