Dancer Gymnast in the Abstract Tote Bag
A dancer / gymnast silhouette in Black floats upon an abstract backdrop palette of fuschia pink. This colorful tote bag makes a great accessory for a dancers and gymnasts for their most important items! Great gift for your performer. Perfect for carrying the many special items like tights, shoes, leotards and hair items for your competitor on the go. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.