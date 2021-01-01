Dance Is An Art Funny Music Lover Dancer Dance Teacher Throw Pillow

Are you a professional or amateur dancer or a dance teacher? Then show off with this funny dance lover design. A perfect design for ballet, disco lovers, music lovers, and dancing enthusiasts while practice or train your dance skill. Show your love for hip hop, classical, salsa, country, folk, and belly dance with this funny dancing lover design. Get this funny design for a dance teacher or dance school student as a surprise present for any dance event or party. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only