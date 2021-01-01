Advertisement
Damask patterns have been the0iè£¥ de ré³©stance for interior designers since their debut among French royalty in the 14th century. Today, the regal charm remains and we’ve added metallic shimmer and a flocked texture for an old-world look of luxury.?imply peel and stick this metallic bisque damask removable wallpaper any place that needs chic elegance or a certain*e. e3ais quoi. Tempaper offers individuals the freedom to be creative with decorating, to embrace pattern, texture, and color, and to create bold and expressive interiors, without the worry of a long-term commitment. To apply, peel away the backing to expose the water-based adhesive.?ress onto a smooth surface and align the pattern from panel to panel.?empaper removable wallpaper is Type A fire-rated for flame spread and smoke developed. Product works best when applied to surfaces that have been primed and painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish. Applications on flat and matte paints and textured surfaces are not recommended. Tempaper Damsel Bisque Peel and Stick Wallpaper, 28 sq ft in Off-White | DAF10066