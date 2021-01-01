nuLOOM Damask Faded Eclectic Area Rug, 4' x 6', Blue

Sleek and functional 0.37” pile height allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture and will not obstruct doorways Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and easy to clean Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot treating for any mild stains with carpet cleaner. Dry cleaning recommended for major stains At nuLOOM, we believe that floor coverings and art should not be mutually exclusive. Founded with a desire to break the rules of what is expected from an area rug, nuLOOM was created to fill the void between brilliant design and affordability