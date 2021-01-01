Damascus Hollywood Large Smart Touch Control with Bluetooth Frameless Lighted Makeup Mirror

Provide a clean and bright reflection and allow you to get the most natural application of makeup, even at night. Simply turn on/off the light and adjust the brightness by touching the sensor switch on the screen. Memory function makes the LEDs return to the same brightness it was on before being switched off. Strong, solid feel with frame and base, built to withstand heavy use. Gorgeous and superior reflective mirror built to last with top quality material. Allow you to get your entire face in view at once. Large enough to be used for makeup, grooming, or even dressing. With the Hollywood style design, this dream makeup mirror with lights can be an elegant decoration for both your bedroom and vanity area. Making this the best gift for makeup lovers Bluetooth link function, you can connect to the mobile phone to play music or make calls.