Dalton LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (FM7920-BK)

The Dalton LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting brings intriguing texture to a contemporary interior setting. The fixture is made from a combination of materials, metal and textured linen. The shade is made of hand-tailored, textured linen and inside the shade is a white acrylic diffuser. The shade houses an integrated LED light source that casts indirect light to its surrounding setting. It is fully dimmable and features a ELV dimmer (not included). Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Round. Color: White.