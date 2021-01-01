Dallas Texas USA United States of America Skater Holiday Tote Bag

Designed with Love and my Cowboy hat on my head. Great gift and present for you, your family and your kids Awesome design perfect gift and present for you, your family and your kids. wear it with pride 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.