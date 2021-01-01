Dalia End Table
Description
Features:Material: Concrete and poly rattanHand-craftedSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Baskets Included: Style: Traditional;CoastalTop Shape: RoundTop Color: BrownBase Color: BrownTop Material: WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: FrameAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: NoDS Secondary Product Style: TropicalIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 23.23Overall Width - Side to Side: 15.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15.75Overall Product Weight: 17.64Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Large Table Width - Side to Side: Large Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes