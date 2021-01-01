From visual comfort
Daley LED Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (RL 2321NB-CG)
The Daley LED Wall Sconce from Visual Comfort sets the tone for a room or hallway as it meshes with the edge quality of the modern homes architecture. A rectangular backplate lays the piece flush, creating a seamless look with the wall. A tubular housing splits the backplate symmetrically; its curve catches highlights and core shadows to produce an artistic arrangement of fine lines. Crystal diffusers flaring to the sides add to the striated effect as they layer in front of the deep metal backplate. LED light travels through the diffuser, washing its wall with a diffused block of ambient lighting. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Linear. Color: Brass. Finish: Natural Brass