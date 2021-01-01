Daley LED Adjustable Floor Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished Nickel - (RL 1320PN-CA)

The Daley LED Adjustable Floor Lamp by Visual Comfort brings a sophisticated touch to the modern home. Designed by Ralph Lauren, this elegant steel fixture features two thin traversing stems connected at an adjustable joint. A clear acrylic glass tube at its horizontal stem contains the pieces energy-efficient LED and filters its light for a pleasant ambient illumination. A simple circular base supports the piece and completes its minimalistic yet modern aesthetic. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Linear. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Nickel