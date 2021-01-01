From hugo
HUGO Dakytori Bear Logo Track Pants
Regular-fit joggers designed in French terry cotton with cuffed hems. These tracksuit bottoms feature a signature bear motif created by Japanese-Brazilian tattoo artist Jun Matsui, known for his ethnic tribal influences. A HUGO logo adds the finishing touch to this casual pair. Drawstring waist Pull-on style Waist slash pockets Back patch pocket Ribbed trim Cuffed hems Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Regular fit Rise, about 12" Inseam, about 27" ABOUT THE BRAND A proving ground for advanced patterns and colors, HUGO is the edgy-cool spinoff in the Hugo Boss family. The casual line of fitted graphic tees and bold ready-to-wear is known to deliver ahead-of-the-curve style. Contemporary & Denim - Hugo > Hugo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. HUGO. Color: Natural. Size: Small.