From furniture
Dakota Queen Bed with Lamps
Advertisement
Inspire your bedroom with a brilliant look that exudes the warmth of a mountainside cabin and the cosmopolitan allure of a city loft through this queen bed. In an amber finish, planked head and footboards complete with rough-hewn edges and saw marks imbue the piece with a rustic character that carries elements of chic industrial style. Dual sconce reading lights add a modern functional element for those nights when you desire to cozy up to a favorite book.