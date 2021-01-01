Quorum International Dakota Pendant Light / Semi-Flushmount - Color: Clear - Size: 2 light

Add a clean demonstration of light to your home with the Dakota 2 Light Pendant from Quorum International. Using smooth metal and clear glass to create an elegant modern piece, this fixture starts with a simple chainlink that leads to a disc-shaped central point that upholds the remaining parts of the piece below. A set of bulbs rest horizontally within a drum-shaped shade of clear glass. A seeded texture upon the surface adds a playful, ambient touch as the light diffuses through the material. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel