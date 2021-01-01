From dakota fields
Dakota Geometric Handmade Tufted Aqua Area Rug
This area rug features an abstract aqua, teal, beige and ivory overlapping circular pattern. This classic and subtle nature-inspired design will effortlessly complement any space inside or outside your home. Made in China from a polyester acrylic blend, the Capri Collection is hand-tufted to create bright multi-toned detailed designs with a high-quality finish. The material is flatwoven, weather-resistant, and treated for added fade resistance making this the perfect rug for indoor or outdoor placement. This soft, durable piece is ideal for your patio, sunroom, and those high traffic areas such as your entryway, kitchen, dining room, and living room. A fresh take on the nautical style, these area rugs range in style from coastal to tropical motifs that beautifully accent your home décor. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture, and direct sun will prolong rug life. Rug Size: Round 3'