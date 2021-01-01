Daisy Peeking Pocket Flower Bees Beekeeper T-Shirt

Perfect gift idea for anybody who loves bees, flowers and honey. Grab it today for your favorite beekeeper or apiculturist. This awesome pocket peeking design shows a cute daisy, a small pocket and two bees. NOT A REAL POCKET!!! Great gift for the bee and flower loving girl or woman. Grab it for your wife, your sister, your girlfriend or your mother. They will love it! Wear it while gardening, talking about flowers or when you're talking care of flowers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem