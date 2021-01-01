Daisy Playground White Daisy Flower Art Pattern Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Daisy, Flower, Floral, Decorative, Plant, Cute, Summer, Pattern, Art, Spring, Decor, Love, Field, Garden, Blossom, Gift, Gifts, Bedroom, Beautiful, Women, Girl, Girls Flower Pillow, Flower Pillows, Flower Throw Pillow, Daisy Pillow, Daisy Pillows, Daisy Throw Pillow, Daisy Throw Pillows, Daisy Flower, Daisy Field, Daisy Flower, Daisy Flowers, Daisy Art, Daisy gifts, Daisy Decor, Pink Daisy, Yellow Daisy, White Daisy 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only