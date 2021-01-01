From lele sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Daisy Eyeglass Chain in Metallic Gold
Lele Sadoughi Daisy Eyeglass Chain in Metallic Gold 14k gold plated chain-link. Made in China. Measures approx 28 in length. Daisy cut-out details throughout. Hook fit for Lele Sadoughi sunglasses, a detachable clear rubber loop to fit any pair of glasses, and a spring clasp to attach to a face mask or to make a necklace. Please note: Face masks and sunglasses are sold separately.. LSLD-WA20. LSSG014GO. About the designer: Lisa “Lele” Sadoughi launched her eponymous jewelry collection in 2012, with a tremendously successful category expansion consisting of jeweled headbands, sunglasses, bags, and a home décor collection. Her vivid personality-packed designs including her signature handmade acetate floral earrings are maximal, colorful and unabashedly feminine.