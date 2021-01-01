Cocokind Daily SPF by Cocokind at Free People, One, One Size

A lightweight, non-irritating mineral-based daily sunscreen lotion from Cocokind, with SPF 32 non-nano zinc oxide, blue phytoplankton, and microalgae to protect skin against everyday stressors such as aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays, pollution and blue light. This sunscreen helps prevent signs of premature aging, such as dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles while protecting skin against sunburn. With a fragrance-free formula that leaves skin with a soft, never greasy satin finish* 1.7 oz. / 48 g* Broad Spectrum SPF 32* Unscented* For all skin types* Reef-safe, mineral-based sunscreen* Phthalate Free, Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Cruelty-Free, Vegan* Recyclable packaging