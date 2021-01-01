At Daily Concepts we created a pair of spa gloves to reimagine a product that instantly polishes roughness away while increasing circulation and supporting detoxification. The Daily Exfoliating Gloves are a major player for a complete exfoliating skincare routine. Using the exfoliating gloves a few times per week can help get rid of dead skin cell buildup (a major cause of skin dullness) and can help accelerate cell turnover and make way for healthy skin. The Daily Exfoliating Gloves also work wonders as a pre self-tanning ritual to prep and smooth skin or as a pre-skin baring practice during beach or sunny seasons!