Dahlia Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Silver - (124350-1019)

The Dahlia Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Hubbardton Forge brings style and playfulness to the space with a series of smooth, metal arms. Reminiscent of leaves, the arms grow from a singular point just below the ceiling mount, angling gracefully and softly framing a glass globe shade. Containing a single lamp, this modern piece fills with life and light, spreading an even and welcoming glow down and throughout the space. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting